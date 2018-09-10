Long layover? Here are four hassle-free stopover destinations

What’s better than a trip to a new and exciting place? A trip to two new and exciting places!

With direct flights often more expensive and harder to come by, more South Africans are choosing to fly on indirect routes involving a connecting flight – think deals with Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and a host of other airlines.

If you have a long connection time or simply want to maximise your holiday experience and minimise the chances of 36 consecutive hours spent in airports and on planes, taking advantage of an airline stopover can be an easy way to see a new city or country without any extra hassle. Here are some of our favourite options.

Istanbul, Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines' free city tour service makes it easy for passengers who have a long layover to spend a day in the city. If your layover is longer than 20 hours, though, here’s where you really score. Economy-class passengers are eligible for one night’s free accommodation at a four-star hotel, including breakfast.

If you’re in business class, this gets bumped up to five star. And it’s not a hotel in a far-out, dodgy part of town. Your accommodation is in Sultanahmet or Taksim – both central and well-located areas. All you have to pay for is your hotel transfer and any extra meals in addition to your breakfast. You will need an online visa in advance, but they’re free and easy to obtain – so if you’re flying via Istanbul, stay for a night and explore this unique city straddling Asia and Europe, both physically and culturally.

Doha, Qatar Airways