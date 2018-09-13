A chocoholics dream: you can now vaycay in life-sized chocolate cottage

Reservations for an 18m² cottage made entirely from chocolate will open on accommodation giant Booking.com's website, September 19 and 26. This home sweet home is designed and made by Jean-Luc Decluzeau and is located on the outskirts of Paris, France.

Chocoholics could see one of their wildest dreams come true, as Booking.com is offering them the opportunity to experience life in a world made entirely from their favourite sweet treat.

The accommodation platform has joined forces with artisan chocolatier, Jean-Luc Decluzeau, who has designed and manufactured a small house with everything guests could need to spend a comfortable night.

The chocolatier, known for his collaboration with the Belgian chocolate firm Leonidas, has form when it comes to creating chocolate masterpieces, wowing visitors to the French capital's Salon du Chocolat chocolate industry trade fair with chocolate reproductions of Parisian monuments, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Palais Garnier opera house. His sculptures never fail to impress visitors with their size, which speaks volumes about the hours of work that go into creating such detailed masterpieces.