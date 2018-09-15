Loving Local
5 epic things to do in Graskop
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Graskop sits on the edge of the Drakensberg escarpment in Mpumalanga. Just over 100 years old, it is also at the centre of the Panorama Route and is the closest town to many of the country's most famous attractions.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.