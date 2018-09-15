The Extra Mile
Can you suggest a super-romantic train trip to take in SA?
From a luxury ride to Namibia to a day out in the Magaliesberg, your choices boil down to budget, time and borders, writes Elizabeth Sleith
16 September 2018 - 00:00
From a luxury ride to Namibia to a day out in the Magaliesberg, your choices boil down to budget, time and borders, writes Elizabeth Sleith
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.