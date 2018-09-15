Travel

Cape Town is cheap and tasty‚ UK tourists advised

15 September 2018 - 10:22 By Dave Chambers
Table Mountain, Cape Town. File photo.
Table Mountain, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: iStock

Cape Town has deposed Tokyo as the best-value long-haul destination for British holidaymakers.

Local price reductions and a weaker rand have made the Mother City 20% cheaper for Brits than it was a year ago‚ said Post Office Travel Money.

Its study found UK visitors to Cape Town pay the equivalent of £30.33 (R590) for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine; £1.31 (R25.50) for a cup of filter coffee; and £1.44 (R28) for a bottle of local lager in a bar.

The cost of a basket of 10 tourist staples was £51.48 (R1‚003)‚ compared with £192.47 (R3‚749) in the Seychelles‚ the most expensive destination of the 34 surveyed.

Prices had risen by 17% in Tokyo‚ the survey found‚ but it was still the second cheapest destination‚ followed by Bali and Mombasa‚ Kenya.

The most expensive destinations after the Seychelles were Abu Dhabi‚ Dubai and Barbados.

