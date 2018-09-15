IN PICTURES | SA's outstanding World Heritage Sites
Our country boasts a host of sites that are rich in natural beauty and cultural signficance, here's why Unesco thinks you should visit them
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Our country boasts a host of sites that are rich in natural beauty and cultural signficance, here's why Unesco thinks you should visit them
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.