Winemaker gymnastics: the Italians just invented the best workout class ever
Al Rolcol wine farm in Franciacorta, Italy, is combing fitness with fizz, by offering workouts in a vineyard followed by a cool down in the cellars
16 September 2018 - 00:00
Al Rolcol wine farm in Franciacorta, Italy, is combing fitness with fizz, by offering workouts in a vineyard followed by a cool down in the cellars
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.