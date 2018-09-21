Cape Town CBD makes list of top 50 coolest neighbourhoods in the world

Cape Town's City Bowl District has made Time Out's top 50 list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world right now.

The city centre joins international neighbourhoods such Strasbourg-Saint-Denis in Paris, Embajadores in Madrid and Euljiro in Seoul.

Time Out's coolest neighbourhoods list is a list for tourists who hate being tourists. The ranking zooms in on neighbourhoods within some of the biggest cities in the world, highlighting the spots where locals go to eat, mingle, shop and create.

Topping the list is Embajadores, Madrid, which is hailed for its exciting nightlife, food, street art and high culture.

"This is where people from near and far live side by side, cooking up a bustling cultural life," says Time Out.

By day, the Plaza Tirso de Molina is home to florists. By night, the square is filled with revellers headed to the city's hottest club of the moment, Medias Puri.

Locals also head to the area for cheap but "divine" Moroccan lamb tagine, Indian food or to sip on cocktails at the Sala Equis, a former adult cinema turned watering hole.

In second spot is Seoul's Euljiro, an industrial area lined with printing presses and warehouses, alongside hidden bars, restaurants and cafés. While the presses hum to life printing out the next day's news, the city's beautiful young people check into warehouses-turned bars like the Seendosi.