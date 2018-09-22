Wait, what? US outranks SA on list of best countries for wildlife tourism
23 September 2018 - 00:00
South Africa has just landed in 25th place on a list of "best countries in the world for wildlife tourism" - with the US taking the top spot.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.