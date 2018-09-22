Warning! Writing fake travel reviews could get you jailed in Italy
23 September 2018 - 00:00
A man who wrote and sold hundreds of positive reviews about Italian restaurants and hotels for posting on Tripadvisor has been jailed for nine months and ordered to pay an €8,000 (about R140,000) fine.
