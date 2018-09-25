Explainer | Here is what you need to know about the new South African visa regulations
25 September 2018 - 14:54
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday announced visa reforms aimed at luring investment and tourists to help lift South Africa out of recession.
Gigaba unveiled a raft of regulations allowing frequent visitors and foreign business travellers to have long-term multiple-entry visas of up to 10 years. The rules will take effect from next month.
This is what you need to know about the amendments to the visa regulations.