Explainer | Here is what you need to know about the new South African visa regulations

25 September 2018 - 14:54 By afp and times live

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday announced visa reforms aimed at luring investment and tourists to help lift South Africa out of recession.

Gigaba unveiled a raft of regulations allowing frequent visitors and foreign business travellers to have long-term multiple-entry visas of up to 10 years. The rules will take effect from next month.

This is what you need to know about the amendments to the visa regulations.

