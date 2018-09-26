WATCH | 'Game of Thrones' sets to be turned into tourist attractions

While the final season of Game of Thrones may be on the horizon, the show's legacy will endure with the launch of a new GoT tourist attraction in Northern Ireland.

Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and HBO have released preliminary details on the opening of Game of Thrones Legacy, which will turn some of the iconic filming locations from the series into a tourist attraction that fans will be able to visit Ireland.

For nearly a decade, the dramatic landscapes, coastlines and castles of Northern Ireland have doubled as the fictional setting for Westeros.

