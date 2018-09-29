Vietnam: All smiles on the Reunification Express
Rupert Parker returns to Vietnam 40 years after his first visit, to make the 1,600km journey by train from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City
30 September 2018 - 00:00
Rupert Parker returns to Vietnam 40 years after his first visit, to make the 1,600km journey by train from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.