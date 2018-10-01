WATCH | World's first artificially-conceived lion cubs born in SA

Watching the two little lion cubs boisterously play with each other at a conservation centre outside of Pretoria, it's hard to see anything out of the ordinary.

But these cubs are unique.

"These are the first ever lion cubs to be born by means of artificial insemination — the first such pair anywhere in the world," announced the University of Pretoria, whose scientists are researching the reproductive system of female African lions.

The two cubs, a male and female, born on August 25 are healthy and normal, said Andre Ganswindt, the director of the University of Pretoria's mammal research institute.

His team's breakthrough came after 18 months of intensive trials.

"We collected sperm from a healthy lion," Ganswindt explained.

Then when the lioness' hormone levels were found to be viable, she was inseminated artificially.

"And luckily it was successful," said Ganswindt, adding that "there were several attempts, but surprisingly it didn't take too much effort".

WATCH | The world's first artificially-conceived lion cubs at play