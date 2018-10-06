Hotel Review: The Royal Hotel, Steytlerville, Eastern Cape
With its bar, restaurant, pool and long, covered verandahs, this affordable Victorian beauty would make the perfect stop on any road trip, writes Nick Yell
07 October 2018 - 00:00
With its bar, restaurant, pool and long, covered verandahs, this affordable Victorian beauty would make the perfect stop on any road trip, writes Nick Yell
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.