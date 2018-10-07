Cape Town International Airport was named Africa’s Leading Airport for the second consecutive year at the 25th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony.

Senior executives from travel companies‚ operators and destinations were at the ceremony‚ held at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday night.

“Cape Town International Airport is honoured to once again receive this very important accolade. Being named Africa’s Leading Airport for the second year is extremely gratifying and reinforces the hard work and commitment to excellence demonstrated at this airport in the past 12 months‚” said Cape Town International Airport spokesperson Deidre Davids.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said in a statement that the awards were recognised across the globe as the ultimate independently assessed travel accolade‚ voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.

"Airports Company South Africa is delighted to be named among the travel sector’s top performers of 2018‚ with both OR Tambo International and Cape Town International airports also being nominated for the World’s Leading Airport 2018‚ which will be announced at the World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony on December 1 2018 in Lisbon‚ Portugal.

"Cape Town remains a firm destination of choice for global travellers and over the past few years Cape Town International Airport has shown sustained growth in passenger numbers with a 5.3% increase year on year in 2017. Growth in international passengers has been in double digits for the past few years.

"The airport exceeded the 10 million passenger-per-year milestone for the first time in December 2016‚ which repeated again in December 2017 when passenger numbers significantly exceeded this mark‚" said Acsa.