Go to Kyoto now: Japan's autumn leaves rival its famed cherry blossoms
Autumn in Kyoto is especially beautiful as the trees burst into colour. Danielle Demetriou has tips for where to stay, what to eat, and things to see
07 October 2018 - 12:00
Autumn in Kyoto is especially beautiful as the trees burst into colour. Danielle Demetriou has tips for where to stay, what to eat, and things to see
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.