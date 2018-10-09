6 handpicked destinations for a tropical island breakaway

The Seychelles is considered to be such a stunning wildlife destination that it was featured in the critically acclaimed Blue Planet II last year. Turtles, whale sharks, dolphins and tropical fish are some of the incredible ocean creatures waiting to greet you, while back on land, birds, plants and giant tortoises are just some of the critters serving as great additions to any photo taken to commemorate your trip.

Don’t miss the giant tortoises. You can see these majestic reptiles at the Aldabra Atoll (although this is not an easy place to get to) or on the more easily accessible North Island, Cousin Island and Curieuse Island.

The top three attractions include:

Morne Seychellois National Park;

Port Victoria, Mahé; and

Aldabra Atoll, Unesco World Heritage Site.

Mauritius: for a lazy getaway