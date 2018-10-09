6 handpicked destinations for a tropical island breakaway
Whether you’re looking for a beach break or an island holiday, here’s your list of gorgeous tropical locations
Here's why you should choose one of these six recommended beach destinations for your next trip ...
Seychelles: for wildlife encounters
The Seychelles is considered to be such a stunning wildlife destination that it was featured in the critically acclaimed Blue Planet II last year. Turtles, whale sharks, dolphins and tropical fish are some of the incredible ocean creatures waiting to greet you, while back on land, birds, plants and giant tortoises are just some of the critters serving as great additions to any photo taken to commemorate your trip.
Don’t miss the giant tortoises. You can see these majestic reptiles at the Aldabra Atoll (although this is not an easy place to get to) or on the more easily accessible North Island, Cousin Island and Curieuse Island.
The top three attractions include:
- Morne Seychellois National Park;
- Port Victoria, Mahé; and
- Aldabra Atoll, Unesco World Heritage Site.
Mauritius: for a lazy getaway
Many of the resorts in Mauritius are set up in such a way that you never have to leave, unless of course it’s for some exciting sightseeing. Water sports are all close and easy to enjoy while days spent on the beach or at the spa are encouraged for the ultimate way to unwind.
Don't miss a trip to Rhumerie de Chamarel. This rum distillery cultivates its own sugar cane and distils its rum in a unique microclimate offered in the exclusive little valley Rhumerie de Chamarel calls home. It’s a must for rum-lovers and foodie travellers.
The top three attractions include:
- Seven Coloured Earths;
- Île aux Cerfs; and
- Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.
Réunion: for hiking and a diverse landscape
When it comes to hiking on Réunion Island, there is a trail for everyone. Whether you’re a novice, an expert, someone looking for a quick hike or someone after a day excursion, there is a trail waiting for you! Take in the contrasts of incredible black volcanic beaches contrasted with white powdery ones, along with the opportunity to explore forests, volcanoes and world-famous waterfalls.
Don't miss any one of the gorgeous hiking trails. These will often lead you to a breathtaking viewpoint unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
The top three attractions include:
- Le Jardin d’Eden;
- Le Grand Bassin; and
- The Piton de la Fournaise volcano.
Zanzibar: for the best of both worlds
Zanzibar offers an authentic African experience along with a classic island holiday. Take a short boat trip to the mainland and choose from a dozen incredible safaris or historical tours, or head to the beach for a day of snorkelling or lounging in the sun.
Don't miss a safari – on land or at sea. Do prioritise the sights and sounds nature has to offer while visiting Zanzibar. It’s not often you can take a trip out to sea on an “Ocean Safari”, where you can enjoy the sight of dolphins in their natural habitat, and still experience a visit to a nature reserve to see the Big Five roam freely.
The top three attractions include:
- Stone Town Spice Tour;
- Snorkelling at Mnemba Atoll; and
- Prison Island.
Mozambique: for a seafood adventure
Mozambique is renowned for its freshly caught and expertly prepared seafood. Often basted in a local style that was influenced by the Portuguese, Mozambican prawns bring a bit of heat and more flavour than you ever thought possible for a humble little shellfish.
Don’t miss the opportunity to try some authentic Mozambican cuisine. Whether you opt for flavourful prawns or a classic prego roll, you will be satisfied but still salivating over the dishes for months to come.
The top three attractions include:
- Lake Malawi;
- Gorongosa National Park; and
- Vamizi Island.
Maldives: for diving
Many divers have listed the Maldives as one of their best diving destinations in the world. The waters are a delightful temperature all year round and visibility ranges from 20m. Bonus? According to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors: “If visibility lowers in the Maldives, it usually means plankton is present, which can bring in whale sharks.” You’re also guaranteed to see turtles and moray eels.
Don’t miss a traditional dhoni sunset cruise. The dhoni is a Maldivian boat and offers an authentic Mauritian sea excursion with the unmatched backdrop of an Indian Ocean sunset and refreshing cocktails to enjoy.
The top three attractions include:
- Manta Point;
- Wreck of the Maldives Victory; and
- The National Museum.
