Durban is one of SA's hottest cities in the world‚ says British Airways

09 October 2018 - 13:15 By Suthentira Govender
In the annual travel publication British Airways described Durban as a “sub-tropical‚ urban gem offering up-market guesthouses‚ trendy bars and stylish restaurants overlooking the azure ocean and sweeping beaches.”
Image: 123/rf/Leon Swart

Durban has made it on the must-see list of world destinations for 2019 released by British Airways.

British Airways published its annual travel predictions for the year ahead‚ on which the coastal city features for the first time among its top 19 global holiday spots.

Highly anticipated events and new routes shape the list‚ which also includes Las Vegas‚ Osaka‚ Croatia‚ Barbados‚ Malta and Seychelles.

“Holiday makers are always looking for top tips to explore the latest and coolest destinations. Our short list plays a part in the detailed planning for our new routes in the year again as we sift through scores of destinations around the world to find out where our customers are planning to go‚ and which up-and-coming cities to add to our worldwide network‚” said Claire Bentley‚ managing director of British Airways Holidays.

“Our travel experts review each and every destination to determine the next break-out place to visit and we have a brilliant mix of new and everyday popular destinations that we believe will be big for 2019‚” she added.

In May‚ British Airways announced that it would be flying three times weekly direct from London's Heathrow airport to Durban. The flights will start from October 29.

The service will be the only non-stop link between Europe and Durban and will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft‚ the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The aircraft will arrive at King Shaka International in the morning and land back at Heathrow in the evening.

Return fares from Durban will start from R11‚679.

