Durban has made it on the must-see list of world destinations for 2019 released by British Airways.

British Airways published its annual travel predictions for the year ahead‚ on which the coastal city features for the first time among its top 19 global holiday spots.

Highly anticipated events and new routes shape the list‚ which also includes Las Vegas‚ Osaka‚ Croatia‚ Barbados‚ Malta and Seychelles.

Durban is described as a “sub-tropical‚ urban gem offering up-market guesthouses‚ trendy bars and stylish restaurants overlooking the azure ocean and sweeping beaches.”

“Holiday makers are always looking for top tips to explore the latest and coolest destinations. Our short list plays a part in the detailed planning for our new routes in the year again as we sift through scores of destinations around the world to find out where our customers are planning to go‚ and which up-and-coming cities to add to our worldwide network‚” said Claire Bentley‚ managing director of British Airways Holidays.