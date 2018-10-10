Power of SA passport drops in global ranking

There's a new leader on the international passport index. Thanks to gaining visa-free access to Myanmar this month, Japan has toppled Singapore to claim the top spot for holding the world's most powerful passport.

In the latest reshuffling of the Henley Passport Index, which is updated in real-time, Japan pushed Singapore down to second spot, and Germany to third.

Japan now has visa-free access to 190 countries, versus 189 for Singapore.

Germany shares third spot with South Korea and France, which all have visa-free access to 188 countries.

France was able to climb to third spot after gaining visa-free access to Uzbekistan last week.