TRAVEL PODCAST | A voyage of self-discovery aboard the Picton Castle
The crew of this 18th-century sail-training ship reveals why you should run away to sea by signing up for a working cruise
10 October 2018 - 17:54
The square-rigged sail training ship, Picton Castle, started life as a World War 2 minesweeper. Now she sails the world on long, slow voyages, crewed by a couple of paid professionals and an eager stream of paying volunteers.
Paul Ash speaks to the crew about why you'd want to run away to sea aboard an 18th-century sailing ship.