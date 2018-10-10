Travel

TRAVEL PODCAST | A voyage of self-discovery aboard the Picton Castle

The crew of this 18th-century sail-training ship reveals why you should run away to sea by signing up for a working cruise

Paul Ash Columnist
10 October 2018 - 17:54
The sail-training vessel Picton Castle rolls along under full sail off the west coast of South Africa.
Image: Paul Ash

The square-rigged sail training ship, Picton Castle, started life as a World War 2 minesweeper. Now she sails the world on long, slow voyages, crewed by a couple of paid professionals and an eager stream of paying volunteers. 

Paul Ash speaks to the crew about why you'd want to run away to sea aboard an 18th-century sailing ship.

