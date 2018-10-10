TRAVEL PODCAST | Cruises aren't always plain sailing for the ship's crew

Paul Ash sets sail for Mozambique aboard the MSC Sinfonia to hear the crew's tales about life aboard a cruise ship.

It’ll soon be the start of a new cruise season. In November, the MSC Musica —a significantly bigger vessel than the much-loved MSC Sinfonia — will arrive from the Mediterranean to begin a series of cruises along South African shores, into the balmy Indian Ocean and along the Mozambique coast.

It will be Musica’s first season in South African waters.