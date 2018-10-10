TRAVEL PODCAST | Cruises aren't always plain sailing for the ship's crew
The crew of the MSC Sinfonia fill us in on what goes on behind the scenes aboard an ocean cruise liner
10 October 2018 - 16:25
Paul Ash sets sail for Mozambique aboard the MSC Sinfonia to hear the crew's tales about life aboard a cruise ship.
It’ll soon be the start of a new cruise season. In November, the MSC Musica —a significantly bigger vessel than the much-loved MSC Sinfonia — will arrive from the Mediterranean to begin a series of cruises along South African shores, into the balmy Indian Ocean and along the Mozambique coast.
It will be Musica’s first season in South African waters.