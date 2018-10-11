Overweight tourists banned from riding donkeys in Greece

Carrying some extra weight around the middle? You'll have to carry yourself around Santorini, after Greece moved to ban overweight tourists from hitching rides astride donkeys.

Greek lawmakers have moved to regulate the popular tourist activity on the island and impose a weight limit on loads, after photos of donkeys smarting from open wounds made headlines around the world this summer, provoking public outrage.

Disturbing images of ill-fitting saddles digging into the animals' flesh and outrageously overburdened animals have also circulated on the web, causing widespread anger.

They may be beasts of burden, but animal rights groups say that allowing obese tourists to ride donkeys are crippling the animals and leaving them with spinal injuries.