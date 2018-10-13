Rand-stretching Holidays

From R305 per day: Europe's cheapest & most expensive cities for travellers

The Backpacker Index ranks 60 European countries according to how much you'll likely spend per day. It's a great resource for cash-strapped tourists travelling on the rand

The Backpacker Index ranks 60 European countries according to how much you'll likely spend per day. It's a great resource for cash-strapped tourists travelling on the rand