Rand-stretching Holidays
From R305 per day: Europe's cheapest & most expensive cities for travellers
The Backpacker Index ranks 60 European countries according to how much you'll likely spend per day. It's a great resource for cash-strapped tourists travelling on the rand
14 October 2018 - 00:10
The Backpacker Index ranks 60 European countries according to how much you'll likely spend per day. It's a great resource for cash-strapped tourists travelling on the rand
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.