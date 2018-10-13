The Big Read

The Crazy Rich Asian's guide to Singapore

Chris Pang, star of 'Crazy Rich Asians', sings the praises of the city where the Hollywood blockbuster was shot. He shares tips on where to stay, eat and shop while holidaying in Singapore

Chris Pang, star of 'Crazy Rich Asians', sings the praises of the city where the Hollywood blockbuster was shot. He shares tips on where to stay, eat and shop while holidaying in Singapore