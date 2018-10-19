WATCH | Spider swarm cloaks lake in 1,000m web

Lake Vistonida in northern Greece has become an arachnophobe's worst nightmare after it was cloaked recently by massive webs spun by hundreds of thousands of small spiders.

Biologists say the recent phenomenon, though rare, is not unheard of and is caused by unseasonally warm weather prompting an increase in the local population of mosquitoes and gnats.

"It's caused by an overpopulation of spiders...there is an abundance of food available," local environmental park biologist Euterpe Patetsini told Alpha TV.

Draped over roadside bushes, fences and small trees, the webs have a combined length of about 1,000m.

WATCH | Massive spider webs along the shore of Lake Vistonida