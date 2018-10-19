Travel

WATCH | There's an elephant on my roof

19 October 2018 - 10:25 By Staff Writer

Is that a monkey on the roof? No ma'am, it's just an elephant.

A ranger at Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge caught the cheeky pachyderm enjoying a nibble on the roof of the private game reserve in the Sabi Sand Reserve in Mpumalanga on Monday. The bull elephant casually saunters up to the edge of the roof and begins feeding on the branches of the large tree in front of the lodge.

Marketing manager Louise Barlow told News24 that the lodge is built into a natural slope of the earth, so it doesn't detract from the bush and allows the animals to roam freely.

Elephants and other animals, like warthog, bush buck, wild dogs and lion have in the past made their way up on to the roof.

And yes, the roof is still standing.

