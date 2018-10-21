My Travelling Life
Filmmaker Akin Omotoso's travel advice: always pack extra sweets
The Nigerian-born actor tells us why Jozi is his favourite city - and how Sydney 'showed him the flames'
21 October 2018 - 00:00
The Nigerian-born actor tells us why Jozi is his favourite city - and how Sydney 'showed him the flames'
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.