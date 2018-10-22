Would you give up sex & booze to travel the world? Millennials would

Netflix, booze, coffee and sex. They're some of the millennial's favourite things which young and mobile consumers are willing to give up if they were offered the chance to travel for six months for free.

That's according to a survey from travel company Contiki, which polled their target market — consumers aged 18-35 — on the importance of travel in their lives.

Spotted by Elite Daily, the results of the survey show that the easiest guilty pleasure which millennials are willing to give up starts with their Netflix account, at 80%.

That's followed by coffee (77%), booze (73%) and carbs (60%). Interestingly, more than half (57%) of the 1,500 US millennials polled also said they'd be willing to forego sex for six months if given the chance to travel the world.