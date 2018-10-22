Your guide to a great night out in three of SA’s biggest cities
Computicket has the perfect guide for a night out in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg
Whether you’re visiting on business or pleasure, a night out in one of SA’s bustling hubs promises tons of excitement. But with so much to do, how do you fit it all into one night?
Computicket has put together the perfect guide for a great night out in three of SA’s big cities.
Durban
Wilson’s Wharf
What would a trip to Durban be without taking in some incomparable seaside views? Wilson’s Wharf is the ideal spot to enjoy the beauty of the harbour, Africa’s busiest port. Plus there are elegant restaurants and a fresh fish market so you can truly taste Durban.
Warwick Junction
Warwick Junction is a confluence of vibrant street-style markets in central Durban. Experience this network of colour, flavour and music by taking one of nine guided tours through the market. This may be where Durban’s eclectic heart beats.
Florida Road
This 2km-long, tree-lined road of restored Victorian and Edwardian buildings boasts pubs, clubs, art galleries and eclectic little shops. There is something to do 24 hours a day and it is a must if you’re looking to stress less and chill out in this coastal paradise.
Cape Town
Labia Theatre
Cape Town’s Labia Theatre has always been a utopia of ornate cinema. SA’s oldest and perhaps most distinctive independent theatre is a treasure trove of independent, foreign, historical and art-circuit films, so it’s a must if you’re in the mood for something cinematic.
V&A Food Market
Situated in the Old Power Station, the V&A Food Market is an artisanal cornucopia of local gourmet dishes, international street foods and a wide selection of craft beer. With more than 40 vendors, the V&A Food Market is much more than a place to grab a bite to eat – it’s a vibrant cultural feast, so tuck in.
Long Street
The jewel of Cape Town’s vibrant nightlife, and perhaps SA’s most bohemian of hangouts, Long Street is a Capetonian staple. With plenty of bars, restaurants and nightclubs frequented by the city’s diverse crowd, Long Street is a beautiful barrage on the senses.
Johannesburg
The Orbit
The Orbit Jazz Club and Bistro is the place to be for beautiful jazz, beautiful food and beautifully happy people. With wonderfully improvised music and a tantalising menu, the jazz club is close to the centre of Jozi’s cultural universe – and no two nights are the same.
Neighbourgoods
The Neighbourgoods Market is at the heart of Johannesburg street culture, couture and sensibilities. Situated in the youthful suburb of Braamfontein, Neighbourgoods is the place to go for everything from food and drinks to fashion. Be there from 9am to 3pm.
Maboneng
Arguably Joburg’s most stylish and confident precinct, Maboneng is a major attraction for tourists from all over Africa and the world. With an unrivalled art scene, cinemas, restaurants, breweries and bars, Maboneng has a unique and inexplicable vibe – you have to experience it for yourself.
Make it a night to remember.
With the Computicket and Protea Hotels by Marriott National Special, your stay does not have to cost an arm, let alone an arm and a leg. Because all work and no play is not the South African way.
This article was paid for by Computicket.