Your guide to a great night out in three of SA’s biggest cities

Whether you’re visiting on business or pleasure, a night out in one of SA’s bustling hubs promises tons of excitement. But with so much to do, how do you fit it all into one night?

Computicket has put together the perfect guide for a great night out in three of SA’s big cities.

Durban

Wilson’s Wharf

What would a trip to Durban be without taking in some incomparable seaside views? Wilson’s Wharf is the ideal spot to enjoy the beauty of the harbour, Africa’s busiest port. Plus there are elegant restaurants and a fresh fish market so you can truly taste Durban.

Warwick Junction

Warwick Junction is a confluence of vibrant street-style markets in central Durban. Experience this network of colour, flavour and music by taking one of nine guided tours through the market. This may be where Durban’s eclectic heart beats.

Florida Road

This 2km-long, tree-lined road of restored Victorian and Edwardian buildings boasts pubs, clubs, art galleries and eclectic little shops. There is something to do 24 hours a day and it is a must if you’re looking to stress less and chill out in this coastal paradise.

Cape Town