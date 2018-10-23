WATCH | Leopard outfoxes sneaky lion trying to steal its lunch

A leopard was forced to drag his impala (that can weight up to 75 kilograms) further up a tree when a lion clawed his way up.

Graeme Mitchley was near Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park when he came across this action-packed sighting.

From across the river Mitchley watched a leopard stalk an impala herd. “I realised that they (the impala herd) had grabbed his attention. All of a sudden, there was dust everywhere and the impala scattered. There was a lot of alarm calling when I noticed the leopard hauling a bushbuck carcass into a nearby tree,” he said.