WATCH | Leopard outfoxes sneaky lion trying to steal its lunch
A leopard was forced to drag his impala (that can weight up to 75 kilograms) further up a tree when a lion clawed his way up.
Graeme Mitchley was near Lower Sabie in the Kruger National Park when he came across this action-packed sighting.
From across the river Mitchley watched a leopard stalk an impala herd. “I realised that they (the impala herd) had grabbed his attention. All of a sudden, there was dust everywhere and the impala scattered. There was a lot of alarm calling when I noticed the leopard hauling a bushbuck carcass into a nearby tree,” he said.
As the leopard was sitting down for his meal, Mitchley spotted two male lions that had seen the leopard haul the carcass into the tree, and they dashed in that direction.
One of the lions decided he wanted the leopard’s kill and climbed the tree. “It was amazing to witness. He swung his left paw towards the leopard and kill, the leopard just managed to evade his clutches and went higher up. The branches were not that thick higher up, I was amazed at the leopard’s agility,” Mitchley said.
In the video the leopard can be seen taking the kill with him, as the lion encroaches in his space. After much effort the lion soon realises he will not be able to reach the object of his desires and climbs down defeated.
“The lion eventually got back on to the ground and both lions made their way down to the river. After realising all was clear the leopard moved further down the tree to continue his meal,” he said.
“My heart was pumping and the adrenaline was flowing. Just to see a leopard or a lion is an amazing experience, but to witness the interaction between the two was mind-blowing.
“It is hard to predict what is going to happen in nature. All I can say is, be patient and see what unfolds. I patiently watched a leopard for half an hour stalking his prey. I didn’t know how the scene was going to play out. Other cars got bored and drove away. Little did anyone know there were also two lions hiding in the reeds,” Mitchley said.