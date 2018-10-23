Zimbabwe makes Lonely Planet's list of the best countries to visit in 2019

Tastemakers at Lonely Planet have released their picks for the best travel destinations of 2019, giving Sri Lanka and Copenhagen top billing.

When it comes to proclaiming the world's best destinations, there is literally and truly a world of possibilities. But Lonely Planet's Best in Travel report is based on the nominations of editors, researchers, locals and influencers. The pool of nominations is then whittled down into handy top 10 lists by a panel of judges, who are tasked with looking for places that are unique, compelling and timely.

"These are the places to experience in 2019", said Tom Hall, Lonely Planet's Editorial Director in a press release. "They might be coming into their own, celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime event or simply have been overlooked for too long — whatever the reason, now is the time to plan a trip."