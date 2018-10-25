Ever wondered what it'd be like to be on the Titanic? Well, wonder no more

A controversial replica of the ill-fated Titanic is set to launch exactly 110 years after the original ship took its first and only cross-Atlantic journey in 2022.

After a three-year building hiatus caused by a legal dispute, work on the Titanic II has resumed, announced Blue Star Line chairman and Australian billionaire Clive Palmer recently.

It's an ambitious and controversial project: to resurrect the ghost of the original RMS Titanic by recreating the mammoth vessel, down to passenger cabin configurations, dining rooms and the same cross-Atlantic route.

"Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,'' Palmer said in a statement.

RECREATING JACK AND ROSE SCENES

The grand, spiraling staircase in which Jack beholds the resplendent Rose in the 1997 film Titanic? Check. The fancy dining room in which Jack dons a tuxedo and sips on champagne with Rose's first-class entourage? Check. The hull where Jack takes Rose "flying" through the ocean air? Also check.

Amenities will include swimming pools, gyms and Turkish baths circa 1912.

While the idea of being able to retrace the same seafaring voyage may be seen as an exciting opportunity for historians and fans of the fabled ocean liner, it might not be for everyone. For those who avoid walking under ladders or opening umbrellas indoors, the idea of retracing the same voyage that buried about 1,500 people in a watery grave may be unappealing.

WATCH | The latest update for the Titanic II project