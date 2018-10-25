Tourist spots in danger of being loved to death

The Philippines' most famous resort island Boracay re-opens Friday after a six-month clean-up intended to fix the damage done by unrestrained mass tourism.

Here are some other global hotspots that authorities have moved to protect:

BALI, INDONESIA

Officials on the holiday island, Indonesia's top tourist destination, declared a "garbage emergency" last year after the palm-fringed Kuta beach was swallowed up by mountains of trash.

Indonesia, second only to China as the world's biggest contributor to marine debris, deployed 700 cleaners and 35 trucks to remove roughly 100 tonnes of debris each day from Kuta and two other popular beaches to a nearby landfill.

EASTER ISLAND, CHILE

Known for its 900-odd human figures standing up to 10 metres tall, the isolated Pacific island severely curtailed visitor numbers in August this year due to concerns over the remote Chilean territory's environmental sustainability.

Tourist stays on the island, believed to have been settled by the Rapa Nui people around the 12th century, were cut to 30 days from 90, after the population - along with the crime rate - doubled in a few decades.

Those who wish to live on the island are now required to be a parent, partner or child of the Rapa Nui people.

DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

Dubrovnik, which boasts an old walled city, saw cruise ship arrivals shoot through the roof after it was used as a backdrop in the smash television drama series Game of Thrones, causing congestion as tourists made a beeline for the shoot locales.