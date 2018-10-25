WATCH | This might be the coolest pride of lions you'll ever see

When four French guys took to social media to do a #KupeChallenge, everybody was talking.

It seems that this pride of Kruger National Park lions were also taking notes.

The swagger of these five lions is undeniable as they strut around the Renoster Koppies showing all those watching that they own the space.

If there was any doubt that the lion is actually the king of the jungle, these lions, in full mane, put all those concerns to rest.