WATCH | 10 of the wildest animal videos of 2018
Whether they're awe-inspiring, heart-wrenching or bloodthirsty, animals always evoke emotion in us.
Here are the 10 videos showing the wildest moments captured in nature this year.
1. Impala has no chance as leopard stalks it from tree branches
This Ruaha National Park leopard bided his time in a tree as he waited for his prey to come to him.
The unsuspecting impala was promptly nabbed by the predator that seemed to appear out of thin air.
2. Amazing flight over stampeding wildebeest herd
Witnessing a stampede of wildebeests is always an impressive sight, even more so when you get to see it from the sky.
3. Lionesses rescue male lion from cackling hyenas
Even the king of the jungle needs help sometimes.
The rest of this lion's pride rescues him from a group of hyenas trying to steal his kill.
Seen at Idube Game Reserve...When life catches you off guard.Posted by Idube Game Reserve on Tuesday, October 16, 2018
4. Leopard stalks, kills prey in middle of camp as tourists slumber
If guests peeked out of their windows in the wee hours of one particular Sunday morning, they'd have witnessed an incredible sight - a leopard hunting right outside their rooms.
The leopard was caught on camera stalking a hapless nyala in the grounds of the Idube Game Reserve lodge, in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve near Kruger National Park.
5. Hippos save wildebeest from jaws of hungry crocodiles
A wildebeest managed to escape a crocodile attack in the Kruger National Park thanks to the help of a group of hippos.
The hippos snapped at the crocodiles, chasing the predators off.
6. Lioness fights off pack of wild dogs to save her cub
Don't mess with this mama.
This lioness proved just how far a mother would go to protect her cub, even if it meant fighting off an entire pack of wild dogs.
7. Poor buffaloes can't unlock horns
This pair of buffalo had locked horns - and got stuck.
8. Baby elephant valiantly tries fighting off a pride of hungry lions
Warning: graphic content not for sensitive viewers
Can a baby elephant emerge victorious against a pride of hungry lions?
This lone baby elephant tried its best when it limped towards a waterhole.
9. I want to play too! Leopard interrupts two fighting impala
As two impala locked horns in the Kruger National Park they probably didn't count on a leopard interrupting their skirmish.
10. Close encounter with Kruger lion: he wants to get in!
In the Kruger National Park you're allowed to drive with your windows open. In fact, it's recommended because it allows you to hear the sounds of the bush.
But, if you get to a lion sighting it's a good idea to roll those windows up.
If you thought the above video was a one-off - think again. These lions really want to get inside cars.