Here's how much you'll soon have to pay to visit Venice for the day

02 January 2019 - 10:52 By AFP Relaxnews
Tourists will soon pay an entry tax to visit Venice.
Image: iStock/Andrea_Mangoni

Day-trippers will soon be charged to visit Venice. After being on the cards for a while, the Italian hot spot has now been authorised by parliament to charge tourists visiting the city an entry tax, like its neighbours Elba Island and the Aeolian Islands.

Conceived as a means of restricting mass tourism, this tax will vary in relation to different periods of the year. A minimum charge of €2.50 (R41) per person is expected, with the fee ranging up to €5 (R82) or even €10 (R165) per person in high season, Italian media reports. It is not yet known when the entry tax will start being applied.

Visitors are already subject to a tourist tax when they spend at least one night in Venice. A key calling point for many European cruises, passengers visiting the Italian city previously escaped such charges, but will now be eligible for the day-trippers' levy. Note that the entry tax will not be added to the existing tourist tax. 

Venise welcomes an average 30 million visitors each year. 

