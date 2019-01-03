How to book the right cruise for you in 2019

First-time cruisers looking to embark on their first cruising holiday in 2019 may want to read up on a helpful primer released by travel experts as Wave Season gets underway.

Between January and March, or what is known as 'Wave Season', the cruise industry releases its biggest deals and promos in advance of peak cruising season. Half of all cruises are booked during this three-month period.

But the volume of information can be dizzying for first-time cruisers, notes Travel Leaders Network.

Whether your priority is a family-friendly holiday, a culinary journey, or destination-based cruise, here are a few tips on how to book the right cruise for you.

VESSEL

Large, ocean liners are floating cities, with the most options for dining, activities and entertainment — best for families with children. Ocean liners most often travel to the Caribbean and Alaska.