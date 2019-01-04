Qantas comes tops in a ranking of the world's safest airlines

Australia's flagship carrier, Qantas Airlines, has been named the world's safest airline for 2019.

Thanks to a 60-year streak as a fatality-free commercial jetliner, Qantas tops Airlineratings.com's latest ranking of the top 20 airlines in the world.

"It is extraordinary that Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement.

Along with being the world's oldest continuously operating airline, editors note that Qantas has always been a leader in aviation, be it in the development of the Future Air Navigation System; the use of flight data recorders; automatic landings; and in real-time monitoring of engines.

"But Qantas is not alone. Long established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era," Thomas adds.