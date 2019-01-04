Travel

Qantas comes tops in a ranking of the world's safest airlines

See which other carriers made it on to Airlineratings.com's 2019 list of the 20 safest airlines

04 January 2019 - 13:23 By AFP Relaxnews
Qantas was named the world's safest airline in 2019 by Airlineratings.com.
Qantas was named the world's safest airline in 2019 by Airlineratings.com.
Image: Qantas

Australia's flagship carrier, Qantas Airlines, has been named the world's safest airline for 2019. 

Thanks to a 60-year streak as a fatality-free commercial jetliner, Qantas tops Airlineratings.com's latest ranking of the top 20 airlines in the world. 

"It is extraordinary that Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement. 

Along with being the world's oldest continuously operating airline, editors note that Qantas has always been a leader in aviation, be it in the development of the Future Air Navigation System; the use of flight data recorders; automatic landings; and in real-time monitoring of engines. 

"But Qantas is not alone. Long established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era," Thomas adds. 

Bag tampering, theft at SA airports below global standard - Acsa

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says local airports are well inside the global standard when it comes to stolen luggage or tampering with ...
News
6 days ago

Along with Qantas, other top-performing airlines include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, among others. 

For the ranking, editors looked at audits from aviation governing bodies and lead associations; government audits; airline crash and serious incident records; fleet age; and profitability. 

Here are the world's safest mega airlines 2019 (listed in alphabetical order): 

  1. Air New Zealand
  2. Alaska Airlines
  3. All Nippon Airways
  4. American Airlines
  5. Austrian Airlines
  6. British Airways
  7. Cathay Pacific Airways
  8. Emirates
  9. EVA Air
  10. Finnair 
  11. Hawaiian Airline 
  12. KLM
  13. Lufthansa 
  14. Qantas
  15. Qatar Airways
  16. Scandinavian Airline System
  17. Singapore Airlines
  18. Swiss
  19. United Airlines
  20. Virgin group of airlines (Atlantic and Australia) 

Most read

  1. #BirdBox memes parents will find a hoot Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Sydney puts on dazzling 2019 fireworks, but gets the year wrong Lifestyle
  3. Make these simple beauty resolutions if you want gorgeous, glowing skin Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | 10 of the wildest animal videos of 2018 Travel
  5. Durban's famous reptile wranglers return for 'Snakes in the City' S5 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X