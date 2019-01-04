Qantas comes tops in a ranking of the world's safest airlines
See which other carriers made it on to Airlineratings.com's 2019 list of the 20 safest airlines
Australia's flagship carrier, Qantas Airlines, has been named the world's safest airline for 2019.
Thanks to a 60-year streak as a fatality-free commercial jetliner, Qantas tops Airlineratings.com's latest ranking of the top 20 airlines in the world.
"It is extraordinary that Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the jet era," said editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas in a statement.
Along with being the world's oldest continuously operating airline, editors note that Qantas has always been a leader in aviation, be it in the development of the Future Air Navigation System; the use of flight data recorders; automatic landings; and in real-time monitoring of engines.
"But Qantas is not alone. Long established airlines such as Hawaiian and Finnair have perfect records in the jet era," Thomas adds.
Along with Qantas, other top-performing airlines include Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, among others.
For the ranking, editors looked at audits from aviation governing bodies and lead associations; government audits; airline crash and serious incident records; fleet age; and profitability.
Here are the world's safest mega airlines 2019 (listed in alphabetical order):
- Air New Zealand
- Alaska Airlines
- All Nippon Airways
- American Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific Airways
- Emirates
- EVA Air
- Finnair
- Hawaiian Airline
- KLM
- Lufthansa
- Qantas
- Qatar Airways
- Scandinavian Airline System
- Singapore Airlines
- Swiss
- United Airlines
- Virgin group of airlines (Atlantic and Australia)