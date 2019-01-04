Travel

The top 10 places on millennials' 2019 bucket lists

04 January 2019 - 14:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Beautiful Bora Bora is an instagrammer's paradise.
Beautiful Bora Bora is an instagrammer's paradise.
Image: iStock/ekash

It should come as no surprise to Instagram users to see Bora Bora head up a list of top-trending destinations for millennials in 2019. 

After looking at the most popular destinations being followed or "watched" by its millennial users, Canadian flight tracker and booking app Hopper found that Bora Bora experienced the biggest spike in interest for 2019 (24% increase from last year), followed by St. Martin and Aspen, Colorado. 

Hopper users can set trip "watches" up to one year in advance. The average Hopper user sets up watches up to 90 days in advance of when they would typically begin seriously doing their travel homework. 

Would you give up sex & booze to travel the world? Millennials would

Netflix, booze, coffee and sex. They're some of the millennial's favourite things which young and mobile consumers are willing to give up if they ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

With more than 1.2 million posts tagged with the hashtag #borabora, and Instagram feeds of beautiful, young influencers posing against palm-fringed beaches and overwater villas, French Polynesia has become a trendy bucket-list destination for globetrotting millennials. 

These are the trendiest millennial destinations of 2019, according to Hopper: 

  1. Bora Bora
  2. St. Martin
  3. Aspen, Colorado, US
  4. Denpasar, Indonesia
  5. Kahului, Hawaii, US
  6. Dublin, Ireland
  7. St. Lucia 
  8. Tokyo, Japan
  9. Palm Springs, California, US
  10. Anchorage, Alaska, US

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Snapping the perfect Instagram shot outranks booze for millennial holidaymakers

Millennials are more interested in posting the perfect Instagram photo while on holiday than getting wasted, suggest the findings of a new survey. 
Lifestyle
1 month ago

4 things about travel millennials will NEVER understand

Anthony Peregrine looks back on some aspects of travel that were totally normal in his youth, but are gone forever now
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Millennials post 'deceptive' vaycay pics to make people #jealous

When millennials share photos of their beach-side or glamorous European vaycay, there's vanity, competition and a touch of deception behind their ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. #BirdBox memes parents will find a hoot Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Sydney puts on dazzling 2019 fireworks, but gets the year wrong Lifestyle
  3. Make these simple beauty resolutions if you want gorgeous, glowing skin Fashion & Beauty
  4. WATCH | 10 of the wildest animal videos of 2018 Travel
  5. Durban's famous reptile wranglers return for 'Snakes in the City' S5 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Man fills up petrol tank using fake cash - then drives off!
Twitter reacts to Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s new political party
X