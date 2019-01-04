The top 10 places on millennials' 2019 bucket lists

It should come as no surprise to Instagram users to see Bora Bora head up a list of top-trending destinations for millennials in 2019.

After looking at the most popular destinations being followed or "watched" by its millennial users, Canadian flight tracker and booking app Hopper found that Bora Bora experienced the biggest spike in interest for 2019 (24% increase from last year), followed by St. Martin and Aspen, Colorado.

Hopper users can set trip "watches" up to one year in advance. The average Hopper user sets up watches up to 90 days in advance of when they would typically begin seriously doing their travel homework.