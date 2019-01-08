Airplane toilets: what really happens when you flush 12km up?

Contrary to popular belief, there is no way for the pilot to detach the contents of the toilet from the plane during a flight – there’s no button that allows for this and no mechanism that would make it possible. When the poop hits the fan, the waste goes down with the plane.

The bits of waste frozen in blue ice that land on unsuspecting Outback picnickers are not the result of sewage that has been flushed straight out of the toilet into the sky but rather of leaks that result in seepage from the closed waste system, which freeze at altitude, attach themselves to the fuselage and then kind of melt off as temperatures reduce.

On average, long-haul flight passengers visit the toilet 2.4 times and produce around 833 litres of waste per flight, according to The Points Guy. That’s a lot of poop and it’s only once the plane lands that it is disposed of.

The “toilet acquisitions”, are vacuumed into another tank on the back of a truck. When that tank is full of waste from various flights, it’s emptied out. The only mystery is where, exactly? On this point, no one is quite sure.