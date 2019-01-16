Better be punctual if you want to tour Peru's Machu Picchu

In an effort to manage growing visitor numbers, Machu Picchu has tightened entry rules, restricting access to hourly intervals.

The new ticketing system is the latest attempt at crowd control and bringing order to Peru's most popular tourist attraction.

In 2017, Machu Picchu introduced a new ticketing system for either the morning or afternoon shift. The historic site also implemented new rules requiring visitors to hire guides while visiting the Inca Citadel.