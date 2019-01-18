Travel

IN PICTURES | Inside the world's first vegan hotel suite (it's so chic!)

The Hilton London Bankside has turned one of its rooms into a vegan-friendly suite furnished with pineapple 'leather', buckwheat pillows and bamboo flooring

18 January 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Instead of feathers, the pillows in the Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite contain eco-friendly fillings such as buckwheat and millet husks.
Image: Mark Weeks

Vegans and eco-conscious travellers can now book a stay at the Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite, completely redesigned as a plant-based, animal-free room in response to the growing popularity of the meat-free and cruelty-free lifestyle. 

Designed in collaboration with London studio Bompas & Parr and experts at The Vegan Society, the suite takes inspiration from the pineapple, a key material for the room. 

In lieu of leather hide, armchairs, headboards, cushions, pouffes and even keycards are replaced with Piñatex, a natural leather made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves. 

The faux leather furnishings in the Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite are made from pineapple leaves.
Image: Mark Weeks
The Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite was designed with input from experts at The Vegan Society.
Image: Mark Weeks
Room service is a treat in the Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite.
Image: Mark Weeks

Instead of feather down, pillows are made with organic buckwheat hulls, natural kapok or organic millet husks and orthopedic memory foam pillows are made with shredded bamboo fiber and recycled cluster polyester. 

Flooring is also made with bamboo — a renewable, sustainable material — while the mini-bar is stocked with locally-sourced vegan treats and the housekeeping trolley updated with eco-friendly, cruelty-free cleaning products. 

No detail is spared, as even the room pen has been selected for being vegan-friendly. 

The launch coincides with Veganuary, a movement that challenges consumers to follow a plant-based diet for the entire month of January.

