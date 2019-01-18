IN PICTURES | Inside the world's first vegan hotel suite (it's so chic!)

Vegans and eco-conscious travellers can now book a stay at the Hilton London Bankside's vegan suite, completely redesigned as a plant-based, animal-free room in response to the growing popularity of the meat-free and cruelty-free lifestyle.

Designed in collaboration with London studio Bompas & Parr and experts at The Vegan Society, the suite takes inspiration from the pineapple, a key material for the room.

In lieu of leather hide, armchairs, headboards, cushions, pouffes and even keycards are replaced with Piñatex, a natural leather made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves.