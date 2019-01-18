SA hotels named among the world's top 100 for the wealthy jet-set

Elite Traveler, an in-flight magazine reserved exclusively for the backseats of private jets, has compiled a round-up of the Top 100 Hotels in the World for its jet-setting, moneyed readers.

Hotels that made the list "... offer the most captivating atmosphere, extraordinary comfort, impeccable service and standout amenities," states the publication's website.

Overall, the US dominates the list with 24 hotels that made the list, including the Four Seasons New York and The Plaza. (These are also two of the hotels with the most expensive suites at around R688k a night each.)

Of the handful of African properties that were given the nod, two are in Mzansi: La Residence in Franschhoek, and Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve.