SA hotels named among the world's top 100 for the wealthy jet-set

18 January 2019 - 00:00 By AFP Relaxnews
The stylish rooms at Singita Ebony Lodge were designed by Cecil & Boyd.
Image: Supplied

Elite Traveler, an in-flight magazine reserved exclusively for the backseats of private jets, has compiled a round-up of the Top 100 Hotels in the World for its jet-setting, moneyed readers. 

Hotels that made the list "... offer the most captivating atmosphere, extraordinary comfort, impeccable service and standout amenities," states the publication's website.

Overall, the US dominates the list with 24 hotels that made the list, including the Four Seasons New York and The Plaza. (These are also two of the hotels with the most expensive suites at around R688k a night each.)

Of the handful of African properties that were given the nod, two are in Mzansi: La Residence in Franschhoek, and Singita Ebony Lodge in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve.

La Residence in Franschhoek, which was voted one of the world's best hotels in the CN Traveler Readers' Choice Awards 2017.
Image: The Royal Portfolio/Facebook

Elite Traveler praises La Residence's dreamy winelands setting and eclectic decor, saying "it is flamboyantly decadent and one of a kind, especially for South Africa, where most hotels are a little more austere."

Singita Ebony Lodge is described as being "perfect for a family safari vacation".

To see which other hotels around the globe made Elite Traveler's 2019 list, visit elitetraveler.com

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

