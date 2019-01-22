Pay half price for your partner’s cruise fare if you book before Jan 31

Book now and qualify for this deal: BOGOHO (buy one get one half off)

Share the freedom, share the fun and and share the savings with this unmissable new offer from Norwegian Cruise Line. Simply book your cruise in an Oceanview or higher category stateroom between January 1 to 31 2019 and the second guest in the stateroom will pay just 50% of the cruise fare.

Both of you will get to experience everything that Norwegian offers from its massive choice of worldwide itineraries and 16 stylish contemporary ships. Sample exceptional dining at sea with authentic global cuisine – offering more dining options than days of your cruise.

Catch award-winning entertainment including smash-hit Broadway musicals on selected ships and enjoy endless fun and leisure activities from thrilling Aqua Parks to heavenly spas and more. And with one guest paying half price, why not treat yourself to a Balcony Stateroom and take in the view?

Six ships in Europe

Awarded Europe’s Leading Cruise Line for 10 consecutive years at the World Travel Awards, Norwegian Cruise Line is building on this success by bringing an unprecedented six ships to Europe in summer 2019. That means a wider choice of exciting itineraries, more fabulous ports to discover and a ship to suit everyone’s style.

Highlights include Norwegian Getaway returning to the Baltic Sea cruising from Copenhagen and Norwegian Pearl sailing from Amsterdam to scenic ports in Northern Europe. You can cruise roundtrip from the UK’s historic port of Southampton aboard Norwegian Spirit and see more of the Mediterranean than ever.

With unparalleled freedom and choices onboard, cruising with Norwegian gives you no better way to experience the history, culture, landmarks and flavours Europe has to offer in 2019.

