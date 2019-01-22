Robben Island buoyant as short school holiday hits Cape tourism

Robben Island was Cape Town’s star tourism performer in December, increasing visitor numbers by 28%.

This was mainly the result of improvements in operations, and came at the end of a year in which the island’s overall visitor numbers were down 10%, Cape Town Tourism said on Tuesday.

The shortened school holiday hit tourism numbers, it said. “Many locals opted to ‘staycation’ and visited local attractions and experiences. Attractions specifically commented on the increase of local footfall.

“The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway also reported an increase year-on-year for December of 6%, a notable recovery after ending the year 3% down for the whole of 2018,” said Cape Town Tourism.