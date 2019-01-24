Countries with the best reputations: how SA ranks

South Africa has come in at number 37 on a new list that ranks the countries with the best reputations around the world.

This was a slight improvement from 2018, where it ranked two spots lower at 39.

In US News and World Report's 2019 Best Countries Report, produced with the BAV Group and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, 20,300 respondents from 36 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa were asked to score 80 countries based on 65 attributes.

The attributes were grouped under categories like adventure, citizenship, cultural influence, entrepreneurship, heritage, movers, open for business, power and quality of life.