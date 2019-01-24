Two of Africa's top hotels are right here in SA, say TripAdvisor users
TripAdvisor has announced the winners of their annual Travellers' Choice Awards
A pair of local hotels have been voted among the top 10 hotels in Africa in the 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards, a ranking system based on comments posted by the users of TripAdvisor.
The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Cape Grace in Cape Town, came in second and sixth place respectively.
The Oyster Box was beaten to the top spot by Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius.
"The Oyster Box offers all the colonial charm and nostalgia of a bygone era, but with all the modern comfort and amenities," TripAdvisor says of the second-best hotel in Africa.
The travel website describe the Cape Grace as "a welcoming and gracious sanctuary of tradition, sophistication and contemporary comfort."
Although the two hotels placed highly in the Africa category, no SA getaways made it onto the list of the top 25 hotels in the world in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards.
The hotel named the world's best was Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica's Manuel Antonio National Park.
With 33 acres of rainforest and a private beach, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas offers travellers a chance to connect with nature. Some of the rooms look out over its gardens while others have views of the sea, TripAdvisor says.
Top 10 hotels in Africa, according to the 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards:
- Constance Prince Maurice, Mauritius
- The Oyster Box, SA
- LUX* Belle Mare, Mauritius
- The Residence Zanzibar, Tanzania
- Baraza Resort & Spa, Zanzibar, Tanzania
- Cape Grace, SA
- LUX* Grand Gaube, Mauritius
- The Oberoi, Mauritius
- Selman Marrakech, Morocco
- Diamonds Mequfi Beach Resort, Mozambique
Top 10 hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor users:
- Tulemar Bungalows & Villas — Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
- Hotel Belvedere — Riccione, Italy
- Viroth's Hotel — Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Kenting Amanda Hotel — Hengchun, Taiwan
- Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof — Tux, Austria
- French Quarter Inn — Charleston, US
- The Resort at Pedregal — Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
- Belmond Palacio Nazarenas — Cusco, Peru
- Kayakapi Premium Caves — Cappadocia —Urgup, Turkey
- Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa — Hanoi, Vietnam
• Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews