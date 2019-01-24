Two of Africa's top hotels are right here in SA, say TripAdvisor users

A pair of local hotels have been voted among the top 10 hotels in Africa in the 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards, a ranking system based on comments posted by the users of TripAdvisor.

The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Cape Grace in Cape Town, came in second and sixth place respectively.

The Oyster Box was beaten to the top spot by Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius.

"The Oyster Box offers all the colonial charm and nostalgia of a bygone era, but with all the modern comfort and amenities," TripAdvisor says of the second-best hotel in Africa.

The travel website describe the Cape Grace as "a welcoming and gracious sanctuary of tradition, sophistication and contemporary comfort."