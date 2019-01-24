Travel

Two of Africa's top hotels are right here in SA, say TripAdvisor users

TripAdvisor has announced the winners of their annual Travellers' Choice Awards

24 January 2019 - 12:11 By staff reporter
The Oyster Box has been voted the second-best hotel in Africa in TripAdvisor's 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards.
The Oyster Box has been voted the second-best hotel in Africa in TripAdvisor's 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards.
Image: The Oyster Box

A pair of local hotels have been voted among the top 10 hotels in Africa in the 2019  Travellers' Choice Awards, a ranking system based on comments posted by the users of TripAdvisor.

The Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Cape Grace in Cape Town, came in second and sixth place respectively.

The Oyster Box was beaten to the top spot by Constance Prince Maurice in Mauritius.

"The Oyster Box offers all the colonial charm and nostalgia of a bygone era, but with all the modern comfort and amenities," TripAdvisor says of the second-best hotel in Africa.

The travel website describe the Cape Grace as "a welcoming and gracious sanctuary of tradition, sophistication and contemporary comfort."

SA hotels named among the world's top 100 for the wealthy jet-set

Elite Traveler, an in-flight magazine reserved exclusively for the backseats of private jets, has compiled a round-up of the Top 100 Hotels in the ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Although the two hotels placed highly in the Africa category, no SA getaways made it onto the list of the top 25 hotels in the world in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards.

The hotel named the world's best was Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica's Manuel Antonio National Park.

With 33 acres of rainforest and a private beach, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas offers travellers a chance to connect with nature. Some of the rooms look out over its gardens while others have views of the sea, TripAdvisor says.

Top 10 hotels in Africa, according to the 2019 Travellers' Choice Awards:

  1. Constance Prince Maurice, Mauritius
  2. The Oyster Box, SA
  3. LUX* Belle Mare, Mauritius
  4. The Residence Zanzibar, Tanzania
  5. Baraza Resort & Spa, Zanzibar, Tanzania
  6. Cape Grace, SA
  7. LUX* Grand Gaube, Mauritius
  8. The Oberoi, Mauritius
  9. Selman Marrakech, Morocco
  10. Diamonds Mequfi Beach Resort, Mozambique

Top 10 hotels in the world, according to TripAdvisor users:

  1. Tulemar Bungalows & Villas — Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
  2. Hotel Belvedere — Riccione, Italy
  3. Viroth's Hotel — Siem Reap, Cambodia
  4. Kenting Amanda Hotel — Hengchun, Taiwan
  5. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof — Tux, Austria
  6. French Quarter Inn — Charleston, US
  7. The Resort at Pedregal — Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  8. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas — Cusco, Peru
  9. Kayakapi Premium Caves — Cappadocia —Urgup, Turkey
  10. Hanoi La Siesta Hotel & Spa — Hanoi, Vietnam

Additional reporting by AFP Relaxnews

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

All the world's best hotels have a cat-in-residence

Mathilda III, the famous long-haired cat who ruled the Algonquin Hotel in New York, is with us no more.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Awesome! 5 SA beaches voted among the World's 100 best

There's no need to book an eye-wateringly expensive international flight to visit some of the world's best beaches. Instead you can take a sho't left ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. America's Got Talent performance was 'like a dream': DJ Arch Jnr's dad Lifestyle
  2. Robben Island buoyant as short school holiday hits Cape tourism Travel
  3. Yes, you can afford to go overseas! 5 rand-friendly holiday spots Travel
  4. 'Black Panther' & Netflix make history as 2019 Oscar nominees announced Lifestyle
  5. 13 new series to stream in January Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Remembering renowned Zimbabwean musician Mtukudzi
Zimbabwe protests - What has happened so far
X