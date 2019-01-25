How millennials and the gig economy are impacting the way we travel

Experiential travel is no longer enough. The gig economy is rewriting the way people live and work, making travel an integrated part of their lifestyle. And tectonic power shifts from West to East are remapping the centers of influence and the world's mobility.

These are some of the megatrends outlined in a new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council called "World, Transformed: Megatrends and their implications for Travel & Tourism."

The findings were presented at major tourism trade fair FITUR in Madrid, Spain this week and shed light on how changing demographics, political, technological and economic forces are impacting the travel and tourism landscape.

By 2037, 8 billion air travellers are expected to take to the skies.

Here are a few interesting takeaways:

Meaningful travel: It's not enough anymore to go home having checked off a list of interesting travel experiences. Consumers are seeking more meaningful, unique and enriching experiences related to wellness and self-care. One of the biggest examples is the popularity of digital detox vacations that challenge consumers to unplug and go analogue throughout their holiday.