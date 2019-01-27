180 years later: the day the lions returned to the Karoo
Samara Private Game Reserve near Graaff-Reinet recently released two lions into the reserve - the first of their kind in the area in almost two centuries. Nadine Dreyer was there for their first steps
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Samara Private Game Reserve near Graaff-Reinet recently released two lions into the reserve - the first of their kind in the area in almost two centuries. Nadine Dreyer was there for their first steps
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.